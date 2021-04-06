Sports receiving blame for increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Positive COVID-19 cases are popping back up around the two Virginias. Some are blaming athletics as the cause.



Dr. Ayne Amjad, the State Health Officer, said there are now more than 50 school outbreaks across West Virginia. She said the majority of outbreaks in schools are among sports teams, and not inside the classroom.

Mercer County Health Department Director, Roger Topping, said athletics are prone to causing further spread based on the nature of people being in close proximity. He said it’s a risk you must decide to take or not.

“Is it something that’s worth staying in house and staying in the school, and not getting out and participating in sports? Or getting exercise, or being with your friends. It’s somewhat of a gamble,” said Topping.



Topping said the best way for athletes to stay safe is to wear a mask when they’re not playing, and try to maintain good social distancing.