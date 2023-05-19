FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – The giant spring flea market is back at the West Virginia state fairgrounds.

Offering everything from hunting gear to teddy bears, the spring flea market truly has something for everybody.

Vendors come from all across the state to sell their goods at the flea market.

Retired Sergeant First Class Ron Cottrill and the VFW post from Alderson were selling military goods at the flea market, but also looking for new recruits.

“We realized it was going to be a large crowd here and we figured it was a good opportunity to sign up veterans. We also are recruiting while we’re here with new memberships and we’ve signed up two new veterans today to join our organization,” said Cottrill.

The Alderson VFW post is also holding a raffle for a riding mower donated by Lowe’s in Lewisburg. The winner will be selected Labor Day weekend, according to Cottrill.