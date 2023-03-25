GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The months of April and May will hold a celebration of ecology throughout Southern West Virginia in the annual Spring Fling.

According to the National Park Service, the event is designed to show off the beauty of Appalachian nature. There will be free guided hikes and talks from rangers and naturalists, nature art projects, nature workshops, and a chance to learn more about regional plants through adult and child art.

Events will take place at: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Tamarack Marketplace

Beckley Art Center

Love Hope Gallery

Active Southern West Virginia

Three Rivers Avian Center

Babcock State Park

Bluestone State Park

Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park

Hawks Nest State Park

Little Beaver State Park

Pipestem State Park

Twin Falls State Park

People who want to participate are encouraged to bring things like water, sturdy shoes, binoculars, hand lens, a camera, and field guides. Though it is not required, it is also suggested to bring a smart device with nature apps. Children are also required to be with an adult at all times.

If you want to keep track with the schedule or get more information, you can check out the National Park Services website.