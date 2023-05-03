Beckley, WV (WVNS) – Springtime officially means bear time in West Virginia.

Only one species calls the Mountain State home — the American Black Bear.

The chance of seeing a bear during the spring is higher because they are coming out of their winter hibernation.

According to Colin Carpenter, Black Bear Project Leader for the West Virginia DNR, these interactions are due to the geography of the mountain state.

“West Virginia is 79% forested. The bulk of our communities, subdivisions, homes, neighborhoods, etc., are in proximity to wooded areas. So, we often have bears coming out of these wooded areas taking advantage of these human food sources,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter says black bears tend to leave their dens in March to find any food they can.

Since natural food is scarce at the start, these bears will turn to human food, including food left in garbage cans. When asked about ways to stop them, Carpenter did have some advice.

“The thing we tell folks is if you’re securing your garbage outside, it has to be in a bear-resistant container. One of your trashcans that’s got a plastic lid on it is not bear-resistant. It’s got to be sturdier than that,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter says metal bins are best, and a lock on the outside also helps.

But what happens if you encounter a bear in person? Carpenter has some safety advice.

“The things we tell folks is to make noise periodically. Because a lot of the times, we’ll have people come up on bears unexpectedly. You have bears moving in the woods and people at the same time and often times they’ll encounter each other unexpectedly. That’s when we have an issue that could arise,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter says once natural resources become more readily available in the wild, bear encounters should occur less frequently.