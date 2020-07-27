St. Francis De Sales announces reopening plan for upcoming school year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Saint Francis De Sales Catholic School in Beckley is planning face-to face instruction this fall.

School staff are removing unnecessary furniture from the classrooms, separating the desks, and taking precautions to prepare for the fall. Principal Mary Grace Peck said the current plan is subject to change, but right now, she believes students coming back for the full week is the best option.

“What we are planning to do is to have in-person instruction. We feel that is the optimal way for all children to learn and that is what we want,” said Peck.

Peck said they are still working on details for the plan, from teachers wearing clear face shields and students wearing masks in the hallways, to modified student drop-off plans and additional lunch periods. Peck said the school is also working on back up plans if the pandemic worsens.