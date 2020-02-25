St. Jude Radiothon returns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon kicks-off this week.

The Radiothon is hosted by 99.5 WJLS. It starts at 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 and ends at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Over the years, the event raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Fred Persinger II is the Operations Manager at WJLS. He said listeners will hear stories from patients and families of the life-saving miracles performed at St. Jude.

“You can call the number to donate, and you can text the number as well to donate, you can go online. here’s a lot of different ways you can become a partner of hope. It’s just 20 bucks a month and really you forget about it once it comes out every month, you just forget about it, and it goes straight to the kids at St. Jude,” Persigner explained.

Patients at St. Jude never receive a bill. All services at the hospital are completely funded by donations.

To donate, text LIVE to 626262, or call 1-800-201-8883.