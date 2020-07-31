St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church closes Day School

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — St. Stephen’s Episcopal Day School in Beckley is closing.

Reverend Susan Claytor said the school was losing money gradually over the last few years, and the pandemic led to a drop in their registration numbers. She said it would cost the school thousands of dollars to cater to that small of a class size.

“We reworked the budget with the lower numbers and we just couldn’t make it work. Parents are scared. They are not enrolling their kids in school. I certainly understand that, they don’t know what they are going to do,” Claytor explained.

Claytor said this may not be the end for the Day School. She said if a situation presents itself where it makes sense to re-open once the pandemic ends, then they will revisit opening the Day School.

Reverend Claytor said the governor’s office also reached out to her, since Gov. Jim Justice and his daughter both attended the Day School. Justice confirmed he is going to try to help as much as he can to keep the school open.