Staff and parents speak about COVID-19 case at Mercer County high school

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Students in Mercer County were cleared to be back inside classrooms on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Guardian Chuck Wilcher said it is an exciting time for him and his child.

“It’s good for the kids to not be so isolated and get back to a sense of normalcy,” Wilcher said.

Students are heading back to school just days after the Mercer County Board of Education confirmed a case of COVID-19 Princeton Senior High School. Princeton Senior High School Principal, Tom Adkins, said they were made aware of a student testing positive for the virus on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

“We did some talking to the student and did some contact tracing of our own and go back and see how issues were handled last week, who all was possibly exposed, and we’ve been in constant communication with the health department,” Adkins said.

Adkins said they spent the weekend cleaning and preparing for students to finally come back.

He said members of the BOE and staff with the school are following all protocols. He said they are doing what they can to keep everyone as healthy as possible, and help parents feel more at ease.

“I think they absolutely are,” said parent, April Monaghan, “I don’t think there’s much more they could do to keep them safe.”

“It does make me nervous for my kid, but other than that, I mean she ate dirt so she’s got a strong immune system,” parent, Jessica Eades, said.

Adkins said no matter what, they will move forward together.

“Our motto is one town, one school, one family. So we’re sticking with each other and getting by,” Adkins said.

He also encouraged parents to give the school a call at (304)-425-8101 if they have any more concerns.