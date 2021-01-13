Staff at McDowell County schools to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Leaders with McDowell County Schools announced live instruction on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 will be cancelled. This is to accommodate the next round of vaccines for staff members.

Instruction is canceled for all on-campus and virtual learners. Teachers will post independent activities for support on Thursday.

“LEARNING IS NOT CANCELLED,” the release from McDowell County Schools stated. “We are always learning! Thank you in advance for understanding the need to interrupt LIVE instruction as we work to offer the opportunity for staff to be immunized.”

Meals will be provided to all children by bus. Administrators said parents who need one on one time with their child’s teacher should reach out to schedule a video conference.