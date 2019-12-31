Staff at Raleigh County Humane Society express gratitude to donors after reaching $80,000 goal

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A meter that started off at $4,000 is now colored in all the way to the top, marking the achievement of raising $80,000 needed to keep the Raleigh County Humane Society up and running.

Front desk receptionist, Jessica Stegmeir, stared at the meter in awe of how quickly this success was achieved.

“It’s mind blowing!” Stegmeir said with a smile on her face. “The support from the community has been overwhelming, to go from 0 dollars to $80,000 in less then two months is pretty fantastic. “

Back in November, the humane society called on the community to raise the $80,000 in order to keep their doors open, and support poured in from far and near.

“A thousand dollars here, five dollars there, for two months. Park Middle School honor society sent us $600 in Christmas cards, Woodrow Wilson jazz band had a concert for us,” Stegmeir added. “Schools everywhere, businesses, local businesses, businesses in other states, Charleston.”

In addition to veterinary expenses, board members said high volumes of animals and medical emergencies contributed to the financial crisis.

Now, this money will be able to cover just that.

“It’s just never ending, it could be eight animals in one day that come in and they’re sick or they were run over or got caught in a car engine, so there’s just so many instances why we need vetting,” Stegmeir said.

Stegmeir recalled the fear instilled in the staff while being in jeopardy of shutting down was indescribable, and not because they feared losing their jobs, but because it would mean not having a place for which animals to be cared.

“None of us that work here are here because of money or glory or things of that nature, we’re here because we love these guys. “The thought of us not being here for our jobs, careers, and our families, but the animals to not have a place to be safe.”

Just because they reached $80,000 does not mean expenses will not keep pouring in. The shelter is always accepting donations, and is thankful for them.