Star-studded group encourages kids to use their imaginations, read new children’s book

(WVNS) — We all know kids may be having a hard time missing school and staying home during the pandemic, but one star-studded group wanted to keep them engaged and their imaginations active.

Princeton native and Hollywood actor, Kevin Sizemore, came up with an idea to bring to life the book, ‘Four Bears in a Box.’ It was written by Dreama Denver, the wife of the late Bob Denver and a current member of the Princeton community.

“Once I read it, I knew it was something I wanted to take to the next level. What that meant? I had no clue,” Sizemore explained.

Sizemore reached out to his friends Charlie Adler, a famous voice over actor, and Delnora Reed, a musician who is also from Princeton. Together, they used their talents to create a video reading of the book to help entertain kids stuck at home during the pandemic.

As Denver explained, it was about so much more than entertainment.

“It doesn’t matter what book it is, any book you pick up, even a children’s book, you’re going to learn something. You can’t read a book without learning something,” Denver said.

Sizemore said he hopes kids learned to embrace their imaginations and release their creative sides.

“If we can give that spark to kids and allow them, especially during this time when kids are in their four walls, if we can give them a few moments of entertainment and use their imagination, we’ve done our job,” Sizemore said.

Adler stressed the importance of reading and hopes this video will encourage more kids to pick up a book while stuck at home.

“Reading is everything. If you read, you have access to the world. You have access to possibilities. Reading is absolutely everything. One way or another, we have to read,” Adler said.

Families can watch the video here. Kids are also encouraged to post a picture with the book or create their own videos using the book. Post them to Facebook using #FourBearsInABox

To purchase a book, visit https://bobdenver.com/.