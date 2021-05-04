Star Wars fans celebrate ‘May the Fourth Be With You’

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is a special day for fans of Star Wars. People probably saw “May the Fourth be with you” all over the internet. May 4 is known at Star Wars Day, the unofficial holiday that comes from the first movie in the space saga.

Owner of Dragon’s Den, Allen Walker, said decades later, these movies are still as popular as when they came out.

“We have dedicated group of people that come in and every time there is a release of the X-wing miniatures, they always preorder every miniature from me,” Allen said.

Walker said fans of Star Wars are always welcome to visit the shop, play games, and meet fellow fans.