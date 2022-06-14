LOCHGELLY, WV — (WVNS) — A new drive-in theater in Fayette County will offer movie nights under the stars.

Starlight Drive-In on Lochgelly Road is the vision of Chuck Miller, who grew up in Fayetteville and wanted to offer the drive-in experience in his home county.

“It’s been a lifelong dream to do this, and we’ve just finally been able to do it,” said Miller. “And it’s something great for the community.”

He said he talked his brother, Tom Miller, into going into the drive-in business. He saw the perfect location and decided the time was right.

“Every day I’d come in from work, and this property was sitting here,” he said, indicating the drive-in property. “I always told my brother, I said this is the perfect place to put a drive-in movie theater.”

When the property went on the market, the Millers snagged it. They cleared the acreage, added driving lanes, and landscaped a parking field.

Using shipping containers, they built a movie screen that is 40 feet tall by 100 feet wide.

They used the same shipping containers to build a modern concession stand, with Hollywood lighting, comfortable, easily accessible restrooms, and a kitchen for making chili cheese fries, corn dogs, nachos, boneless wings, and other movie night snacks.

The Starlight serves Coca-Cola fountain drinks and bottled Starbucks beverages, along with a wide selection of candy bars.

Movies are played from a state-of-the-art, laser projector, according to Miller.

The Starlight opens Thursday at 6 p.m. with a double feature of Jurassic World Dominion and the thriller Ambulance.

Hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with gates opening at 6 p.m.