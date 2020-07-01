Start and end dates for school in Tazewell County announced

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County School Board met on June 29, 2020 to continue a recessed meeting from June 8. During the session the board members agreed on the initial steps for returning to class in the fall.

The board established Aug. 17, 2020 as the first day for students in the 2020-2021 school year. Aug. 14 will be a teacher work day. The last day for students in the academic year will be June 1, 2021. Teachers will work until June 2. The board stated there will be 190 instruction days.

“We have added 10 instructional days to our calendar in an attempt to bridge any achievement gaps created by the sudden closure of school on March 13, 2020. These extra days will be a means to kick start the new year by reviewing material from the end of the previous year and making a transition to new material, new courses, and new grade levels,” said Dr. Christopher B. Stacy, superintendent.

The next board meeting was set for July 13 at 5 p.m. It will be held at Tazewell Middle School. That will be used to roll out their plan to reopen schools in August with COVID-19 precautions in place.