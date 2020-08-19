Starting Points holds Backpack Bash in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Starting Points worked with the Rotary Club of Princeton and other local agencies to hand out backpacks to kids in Princeton on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. These school supplies were stuffed into backpacks for a Back to School Backpack Bash.

The event kicked off at the Starting Points office on Shaker Lane. Starting Points manager, Tonya Milam, said all parents had to do was pull up and they received a bag to start the school year prepared. Milam said it was good to give back to kids in the community.

“During this pandemic, there is a lot of stress to get extra cleaning supplies, extra food, so to give back it really feels good to know that we’re helping in any way we can,” Milam said.