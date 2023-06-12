BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Counties will be directly funded a quarter of more than one billion opioid lawsuit settlement dollars, according to Attorney General Patrick Morrissey’s office.

Morrissey announced the plan in a letter to county commissions, dated June 6, 2023. Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said he received the letter on Monday, June 12, 2023. The disbursement plan divides the state into six abatement regions, with commissioners of the most populous county leading the region. Tolliver is leader of eleven southern counties which make up Region Six.

He said the first step in getting the funds is to plan a meeting for the Region Six counties. He added that state officials had not yet published a disbursement date to region leaders on Monday. Tolliver said Raleigh County officials expect $2 to $5 million dollars and will have to develop a plan for spending it. All money must fund opioid recovery efforts.

“How do you spend two to five million dollars for opioid addiction,” said Tolliver, “and, so, that’s above my pay grade. I don’t know.”

Raleigh County officials are considering a proposal by Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick, announced in February, to fund monthly injections for those convicted of addiction related crimes — the monthly drug aids recovery.

“There’s a shot, now, they can give a person who is addicted,” noted Tolliver. “[Kirkpatrick] is going to give them a choice. You accept the shot, [or] you go to jail.”

Raleigh commissioners have not yet approved the injection proposal or any plan for spending the funds.

In the letter, Morrissey stated nearly three quarters of the lawsuit funding will go into the statewide, non-profit West Virginia First Foundation to fund long-term and short-term recovery projects throughout the state.

Three percent will be held in escrow at the Attorney General’s Office for expenses related to opioid litigation and must be spent by the end of 2026.