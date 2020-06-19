State Fair Box Office will refund cancelled concert tickets

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – With the cancellation of the State Fair of West Virginia, box office employees are working quickly to refund concert tickets.

Within the next few days, the State Fair of West Virginia box office will coordinate with artists to try and reschedule for 2021. Ticket holders have the option to hold on to their tickets, and if the artist performs again next year, their seats will roll over.

“But if they want a refund. they just call here at the office and we will take care of the refunds and it could be 30 days or more as we process all of the refunds,” said Brenda Hunt, Box Office ManagerOnce refunds are available, box office officials will refund ticket holders through an order list, right back on to the card they bought the tickets with.

