State Fair hosts WV High School Rodeo for first time

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Kids got to show off their talents during a rodeo at the State Fair of West Virginia. This is the first time the State Fair held the West Virginia High School Rodeo.

Kids from all age groups were allowed to participate in a variety of events. Bull riding, Rope throwing, and barrel racing are just a few to name. Matthew Malott attends Shady Spring High School. Friday was his second time competing.

“It feels pretty good, I was pretty close, I’ve been training a little bit too to get ready for this,” Malott, a bull rider, said.



Malott said he was excited to participate in the rodeo.