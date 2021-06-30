State Fair of West Virginia announces lineup for New Fair Food Contest

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is just 43 days away and employees at the organization are working hard to bring all of your favorites back, including some new foods.

Melody Hill is the special events and concessions manager for the State Fair of West Virginia. She said people heading to the fair will have a chance to try some new food and even vote for their favorites.

“If you ask people, food is probably the second reason why they come to the fair, besides family traditions,” Hill said. “They absolutely love it. You can’t find these foods anywhere else.”

People will get the chance to try pickle pizza, egg rolls, pumpkin ice cream, and so much more.

For a list of the new foods to try, you can head over the State of West Virginia website.