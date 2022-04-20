FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — With nice weather on the way, people have more chances to get out and about. The State Fair of West Virginia offers a new event for people taking advantage of the weather, the Almost Summer in Almost Heaven festival.



Saturday, April 23rd, the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea kicks off with an antique car show, followed by a disk golf tournament, fair food, and local artist vendors.

Ellen Dillon, the manager of the State Fair of West Virginia was excited to announce a live music line up.