FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — With nice weather on the way, people have more chances to get out and about. The State Fair of West Virginia offers a new event for people taking advantage of the weather, the Almost Summer in Almost Heaven festival.
Saturday, April 23rd, the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea kicks off with an antique car show, followed by a disk golf tournament, fair food, and local artist vendors.
Ellen Dillon, the manager of the State Fair of West Virginia was excited to announce a live music line up.
“We have a local artist, Nathan seldom Ridge, and his band Seldom Free. But then we also have a little bit more popular names in the area. Half Bad Bluegrass Band, Kodi Wickline from The Voice will be here. He’s actually a local now and then Kodi Clayton Eagle. He was recently on American Idol and he is from Morgantown,” said Dillon.
Dillon said vendors are fully booked but antique car registration is still open. The car show features commemorative dash plaques to the first fifty cars registered. Twenty-five trophies will be awarded and special awards for the top winner of each catagory. Those include cars of each decade, tractors, motorcycles, and more. The car show starts at 1 p.m. and judging will begin at 3 p.m. . Registration is $25 per person.
The gates open at 1 p.m. and the festivities conclude around 8 p.m.. or when the last concert ends. Admission is $5 for ages eleven and up, ten and under get in free. Parking is available in the main fair parking lot and tickets are sold at the tunnel entrance of the state fairgrounds.
Dillon hopes everyone comes out for this inaugural event.
For more information on tickets, line up, or registration, head over to the State Fair of West Virginia’s website or call (304) 645-1090.