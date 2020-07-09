State Fair of WV kicks-off first weekend food event

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Even though the State Fair of West Virginia was canceled, people do not have to go without their favorite foods.

Every Thursday through Sunday, people can visit a handful of vendors at the state fairgrounds. Gentry Miller is a third generation food vendor. He said he is grateful to work at the fairgrounds in any capacity.

“We were sitting on our couches for seven weeks, and we said we cant keep doing, this we got to go out there and make it happen, so here we are, making it happen,” said Miller.

With the State Fair of West Virginia cancelled for 2020, people are excited to get even just a taste of some classic fair food. Michael Scott has lived in the area all of his life. He went so far as to try food from every vendor, something he plans to do each week.

“I’ve been looking forward to this, and I’m gone be back next weekend too,” said Scott.

The State Fair will hold this Taste of the Fair event every week until August 23. Vendors will rotate in and out throughout the month. For more information on which vendors will be present, visit to the State Fair of West Virginia Facebook page.