State Fair of WV Outdoor Flea Market Returns

FAIRLEA,WV (WVNS)– The State Fair of West Virginia Outdoor Flea Market will return to the State fairgrounds on Tuesdays. People can start visiting the flea market on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

For now, the flea market will only be open on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be located in the free parking lot off of 219 in Fairlea. Vendors can buy spaces for $10 each Tuesday. However, due to the virus, vendors must set up booths at least 10-feet apart and must wear a mask.

“The outdoor flea market is an activity that we can safely host, while trying to return to some sort of normalcy,” CEO Kelly Collins stated. “In the coming weeks, we hope to expand the event to include Saturdays again.”

For more information or to sign up to be a vendor, please visit their website or call 304-645-1090.

