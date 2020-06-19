State Fair Vendors discuss cancellation of this year’s event

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The Maxwelton Ruritan ice cream stand at the State Fair of West Virginia is considered to be a family reunion for those who work at the stand every year.

Missing a family reunion can be upsetting, but Ruritan member, Debbie Bowman, said she understands state fair officials did what was best for the safety of the community.

“I’m pretty sad, I almost cried, because I know how important it is to our community, as a whole for the fair. And as an organization, we are very sad, but our first thought, of course, is with the community,” said Bowman.

The Maxwelton Ruritan organization is non-profit, and the state fair is their sole fundraising event.

Profits made during the state fair go mainly to the five students the organization awards scholarships to, as well as other projects throughout the community.

Due to the cancellation of the State Fair of West Virginia, the Ruritan organization will now have to come up with different ways to raise money until next year’s fair.