State Fairgrounds site of COVID-19 vaccine clinic in southern WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginians who are 80-year-old or more will have a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week. There are 14 vaccination clinics being held from Wednesday to Friday across the Mountain State.

As a part of Operation Save Our Wisdom, approximately 6,300 vaccines were allocated to the clinics. These are being held in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Hancock, Kanawha, Monongalia, Randolph and Wood Counties.

“As Operation Save Our Wisdom continues to ramp up, I encourage all West Virginians who are age 80 and older to take advantage of the opportunity to receive a life-saving vaccine,” Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) said. “West Virginia continues to lead the nation in vaccine distribution and administration because of the incredible work of our state agencies and local partners, and because West Virginians are choosing to take this safe and effective vaccine.”

Many of the clinics require appointments. In those cases, walk-ins will not be accepted. Here is the list of locations and times by date and county:

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021

Kanawha County

7:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment, call 304-357-5157 (may begin calling at 1 p.m. Tuesday for appointment).

Randolph County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment, call 304-636-4764.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404. Walk-in clinic; first-come, first-served.

Braxton County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment, call 304-471-2240.

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Highlawn Community Building, 2788 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment, call 304-526-3383.

Greenbrier County (includes Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties)

8:30 AM – 4:30 PM, State Fair of West Virginia – West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment.

Fayette County residents: call 304-574-1617

Greenbrier County residents: call 304-645-1787

McDowell County residents: call 304-448-2174

Mercer County residents: call 304-324-8367

Monroe County residents: call 304-772-3064

Pocahontas County residents: call 304-799-4154

Raleigh County residents: call 304-252-8531

Summers County residents: call 304-466-3388

Wyoming County residents: call 304-732-7941

Hardy County (includes Grant, Hampshire, and Mineral counties)

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, National Guard Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment, Hardy County residents: call 304-530-6355 or 304-897-7400; Hampshire County residents: call 304-496-9640; Grant County residents: call 304-257-4922; and Mineral County residents: call 304-788-1321.

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment, call the Harrison County COVID Vaccine Hotline: 304-423-7969.

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, West Virginia Army National Guard, Morgantown Readiness Center, 90 Army Band Way, Morgantown, WV 26508. By appointment, call 304-257-3383.

Randolph County

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment, call 304-636-4764.

Wood County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, The Elite Center, 2000 1st Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment, call 304-420-1449 (may begin calling at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday for an appointment).

Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Highlawn Community Building, 2788 Collis Avenue, Huntington 25702. By appointment, call 304-526-3383.

Hancock County (includes Brooke County)

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Weirton High School Gymnasium, 100 Red Rider Road, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment, Brooke County residents: call 304-737-3665; Hancock County residents: call 304-564-3343.

Kanawha County

8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, Cabin Creek Clinic at Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV 25015. By appointment, call 304-734-2040 (may begin calling at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for an appointment) or email covid-19vaccine@cchswv.org. This location is open to those 80 years of age and older and is not limited to Cabin Creek participants.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination, please visit vaccinate.wv.gov.