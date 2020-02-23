State fire marshall investigating fatal fire in Hanover

HANOVER, WV (WVNS) – An investigation is underway after a fatal fire that happened on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the North Springs area of Hanover, WV.

Lt. James Bailey with the Hanover Volunteer fire department told 59 News they responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. along with Coal Mountain and Brenton volunteer fire departments.

They arrived to a family standing outside of a fully engulfed home, who said that one victim was unaccounted for. After putting out the fire, they discovered the victim inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Fire Marshals Office and West Virginia Medical Examiners’ office are handling the investigation.