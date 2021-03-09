State grant awarded to bring back history in Bramwell

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — The history of Bramwell runs deep through the West Virginia mountains, and now a bit of that history is getting a face lift.

The Pence Hotel was built in 1910, and owned and operated by Jenny Pence. Bramwell Mayor Louise Stoker said the grant comes from The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia.

“We have done a lot of work on the structure in the last couple of decades. And this is all stabilization work and that’s what the grant is aimed for to help stabilize the building so we can start renovation,” said Stoker.

Mayor Stoker said there is no finish date yet. She said she is thrilled to be bringing history back into the already rich history of Bramwell.