State leaders address COVID-19 concerns at Summit Bechtel Reserve

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — People expressed concern on social media about scouts attending camps at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some people are concerned for the safety of the scouts and the locals in the area. During the Governor’s COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said although new cases of COVID-19 involve travel, the scouts at the Summit only pose a small threat to spreading the disease.

“If those scouts stay on site and they stay together and still wear masks, practice social distancing as they need to, we’re hoping for an event that is disease free,” Crouch explained.

According to the Summit’s website, all scouts and staff are pre-screened before attending camps at the reserve. Staff at the summit will also be disinfecting facilities, program areas, and equipment before, during, and after camps. Face coverings are required indoors or whenever social distancing cannot be achieved. To read more about how staff at the Summit are handling camps during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the Summit website.