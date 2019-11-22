State leaders looking to bring Hyperloop testing center to WV

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — State leaders are working to bring a high-tech transportation company to West Virginia.

Governor Jim Justice joined officials with Virgin Hyperloop One to discuss bringing a Hyperloop testing center to West Virginia.

Hyperloop is an all-new, high-speed mode of transportation that involves moving people and goods in pods through a vacuum tube, using magnetic and electronic propulsion technology to reach travel speeds in excess of 600 miles per hour. The concept and technologies involved are still currently in early development and testing phases.

The State was invited to submit a proposal for Virgin Hyperloop One to build their planned Hyperloop Certification Center (HCC) in West Virginia. State officials discussed what would be needed for West Virginia to become a site for the HCC.

“We have really changed in this state – from being the end of a bunch of bad jokes to where we’re now working to become a leader in innovation,” Gov. Justice said. “Think about it: you have Virgin Hyperloop One here in West Virginia today because they are interested in us. We could never thank you or appreciate you enough.”