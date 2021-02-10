State leaders urge people to consider volunteering at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 vaccination clinics are massive events which require many helping hands.

State Senator Stephen Baldwin said the clinics are a partnership between several entities, one of those being volunteers.

Baldwin said it is important to volunteer to support our local health departments. He added medical professionals have given a lot of time, energy, and resources to helping community members.

“They’re the ones who have coordinated our community public health efforts so, I think that’s number one is to be able to help them, support them during this time,” Baldwin said. “But it always just feels good to give back. Especially at a time when there’s so much need. We’ve only come this far because people have helped us out so this is a way we can help others out.”

If you’d like to sign up to become a volunteer for the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics, you can sign up here.