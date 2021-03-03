State of Emergency declared in 18 WV counties following flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 he declared a State of Emergency in 18 of West Virginia’s 55 counties. The action comes after heavy rainfall over the weekend and first part of the week led to flooding.

The rain also led to other significant problems. Those include power outages and road blockages due to mud and rock slides. Counties under the declaration are listed here:

  • Boone
  • Braxton
  • Cabell
  • Clay
  • Greenbrier
  • Jackson
  • Kanawha
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Mason
  • Mingo
  • Pocahontas
  • Preston
  • Putnam
  • Randolph
  • Roane
  • Upshur
  • Wayne

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division is implementing an emergency operations plan for flood response. They are also mobilizing appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency. The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days.

