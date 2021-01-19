State Police asking for help finding missing Greenbrier County woman

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police is searching for a missing woman from Greenbrier County. The missing woman is identified as Tracy Shortlidge from White Sulphur Springs, WV.

Shortlidge was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, and is possibly driving a dark-colored 2019 Chevrolet Blazer. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department posted a picture and information about Tracy Shortlidge on their Facebook.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Shortlidge is encouraged to contact State Trooper J.C. Mann at the Lewisburg State Police Detachment at (304) 647-7600. Information can also be sent by private messaging the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.