State Police asking for help identifying suspects in theft investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — State troopers are asking for the public's help identifying suspects wanted in a theft investigation.







The two suspects pictured above are wanted for questioning in relation to Breaking and Entering into a vehicle and stealing wallets in the Plum Orchard Lake area. The theft happened Saturday, May 30, 2020, during the morning hours.

Troopers said the cards stolen in the crime were used on several occasions by the suspects at the WalMart in Beckley. If anyone has any information contact the West Virginia State Police Oak Hill Detachment at 304-469-2915.