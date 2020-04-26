State police investigate after remains of fetus found in Mercer County

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) – State Police are investigating after the remains of a fetus were found this weekend.

On Friday, April 24, 2020, State Police at the Princeton Detachment were contacted in reference to possible human remains. This investigation led troopers to the Bluewell area of Mercer County, where they found fetal remains buried in a shallow grave.

Further investigation indicated that the remains had been left in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle for approximately one year, and were then found and later buried improperly.

Troopers found evidence that the remains were of an approximately 19 week fetus which had died of natural causes, and no foul play is suspected in the death.

The investigation is ongoing as to improper disposition of human remains. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no names will be released.