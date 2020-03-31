State Police investigating fatal accident in Fayette County

BELLWOOD, WV (WVNS) — A man is dead after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree.

State troopers told us the accident happened Monday, March 30, 2020, around 7:20 p.m. A car was traveling south on Route 20 in Bellwood, Fayette County when the driver lost control and hit a tree. Shortly after the collision, the car caught on fire. The man was not inside the car when it caught fire, but died from his injuries.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

State Police, Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department, and Quinwood EMS responded to the accident.