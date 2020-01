BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Troopers with the Beckley Detachment are asking for help finding a man for reportedly bought items illegally from a local drugstore.

The man shown above is wanted for a shoplifting incident that happened on Dec. 11, 2019. The man obtained goods via false pretenses at the Walgreens in Beaver.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper First Class C. A. Dunn at the WVSP Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.