State police searching for missing Raleigh County man

ECCLES, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police need help finding a missing man from Raleigh County.

They are searching for Roy “Glenn” Mahan. He goes by his middle name, Glenn. He is 53-years-old and lives in the Soak Creek area of Raleigh County.

Mahan was last seen late Monday evening (Feb. 10, 2020) or early Tuesday morning (Feb. 11, 2020) in the Eccles area. Troopers believe he was driving a maroon 2009 Subaru Forester with the license plate number 1RX626.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the State Police Beckley Detachment at (304)256-6700.