State Superintendent of Schools speaks on what students can look forward to this Fall

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Clayton Burch, WV Superintendent of Schools, spoke during Gov. Justice’s daily briefing on what students, staff, and parents can look forward to when returning to campuses across the state this fall.

A new School Recovery and Guidance plan will be rolled out to all schools statewide beginning today. The plan lays out strategies for schools to take when dealing with COVID-19 prevention.

Burch said that the decision on whether or not to mask up in schools will be left up to the individual county superintendents. He also said the the student vaccine clinics will continue in schools throughout the Fall semester.

A competition aimed at increasing vaccination rates in younger people will also begin when the first bell rings. The twelve schools with the highest vaccinated student percentage across the state will be awarded $50,000 grants.