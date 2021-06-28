State troopers searching for missing woman in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police needs help finding a missing woman in Greenbrier County.

Heather Lynn Johnson was last seen on Friday June 25, 2021 around 6p.m. in the Maxwelton area of Greenbrier County. She was last seen leaving Seneca Mental Health.

Johnson is a 45-year-old woman, with brown hair. She is 5”06” tall and weighs 125lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, orange shirt and cowboy boots.

Heather Johnson

Anyone with information on the location of Johnson is asked to contact Trooper J. D. Dowdy at the Lewisburg Detachment of the State Police at 304-647-7600 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911