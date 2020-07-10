State Troopers to hold sobriety checkpoint in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police announced there will be a sobriety checkpoint set up in Greenbrier County on Friday, July 10, 2020. It will be located at the intersection of WV Route 63 and WV Route 12 in Alderson.

Troopers will be on hand from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The purpose of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers. They are also looking to teach the public about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The State Police ask the community to help them in their effort to crack down on DUI offences. If you see an impaired driver, call 911 or your law enforcement agency.

