Statewide 2020 Census Day of Action to be held Wednesday

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(WVNS ) — The Count Me In WV Coalition, Our Future WV, and community partners are hosting a statewide day of action to encourage all West Virginians to complete the 2020 U.S. Census. On Wednesday, June 17, 2020 people are encouraged to fill out their Census forms and participate in fun events happening across the state.

The events will include the Census Hubs (locations where people can access a computer and get assistance with the census), online raffles, art/coloring contests for children, community cookouts and more.

More than $7 billion in federal money is given to West Virginia each year, for programs like education, infrastructure, health care and senior services. This funding is determined solely by data collected in the U.S. Census. West Virginia also receives billions more dollars in loans and grant programs that rely on Census data to determine areas in need. Businesses, hospitals, school districts and others also rely on Census data for community planning and development.

West Virginia is one of the hardest to count states in the country and the current response rate is estimated at 48.3-percent. In Mercer County, only about 50-percent people are counted, while neighboring communities are much less. The estimated census for Mercer County could show a 10-percent population loss in the last ten years.

“Having an accurate census isn’t just important, it’s essential! We cannot fail in achieving the highest count possible. Federal dollars only come when you have the people to back up where that money goes. If you don’t have accurate numbers, monies will be reallocated to other locations and we can’t afford that!” County Commissioner Greg Puckett stated.

In Mercer County, filers will be available at the Mercer County Courthouse. Due to COVID-19, most advertising will be done through social media platforms. More information can be available on their Facebook accounts listed below.

“Everything from social services, bridges, roads, and essential services like water and sewer are impacted in these numbers. We must get it right so fill yours out now,” Puckett added.

In Charleston, A More Excellent Way of Life Center Church, located on 504 Virginia St. West, will begin their celebration at Noon, featuring booths, speakers, refreshments and census and voter registration.

Additional events are being hosted across the state by individual “Count Me In WV” Fellowship recipients. Sponsoring organizations include Mercer Co. NAACP, New River Health, Race Matters Greenbrier Valley, Mullens Opportunity Center, Raleigh County Community Action, Summers County Huddle.

For more information about Count Me In WV and the June 17th Day of Action, contact Carey Jo Grace at 304-747-8805 or careyjo@ourfuturewv.org.