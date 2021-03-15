Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– When disaster strikes, getting ready ahead of time could be the difference between life and death. To emphasize the importance, a statewide tornado drill is taking place Tuesday, March 15, 2021. It’s all part of West Virginia Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week. The National Weather Service holds these drills to allow you the time to make a plan before a tornado touches ground.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Tony Edwards, said during the drill the National Weather Service will activate the emergency alert system in West Virginia.

“A lot of tv stations will carry that warning, radio stations may go off and different alerting methods will go off, not everything it’s not a perfect test but a lot of things will go off that will let you practice your tornado safety plan,” Edwards said.

Edwards said all cell phones have a built in emergency alert system that will go off when an emergency happens. The tornado drill will be at 11 a.m. in West Virginia. There will also be one at 9:45 a.m. in Virginia.