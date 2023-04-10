BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Despite the nice weather expected the week of April 10th, it still is not the best time to start spending time in your garden.

Many parts of West Virginia can continue to expect frost early in the morning until as late as mid-May.

The last days where frost can still form are between May 15th and 20th.

David Richmond, a WVU extension agent, said it is not the air temperature that people need to pay attention to.

“What we also got to think about is soil temperature,” said Richmond. “Air temperature and soil temperature are two different things, especially if you’re thinking of germinating seeds. If you do plant or have plants in bloom, you really need to pay attention to the weather forecast.”

Richmond said foods like cabbage, spinach, and kale can handle frost while tomatoes, beans, and peppers can’t.

He said it is best to cover your plants with a newspaper or in the morning, spray your plants with water, which will get rid of the frost.