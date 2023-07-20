10 best bottle brushes to keep your water bottles squeaky clean

Glen Jean, WV (WVNS) – With the heat rising, it’s important to stay hydrated while at the Jamboree.

There are many water stations, including CamelBak H2O systems, for anyone on the go. They also have plenty of water on standby at the many different tents in case any scout needs extra.

Tom Pendleton, Director of National Scout Jamboree, said all the water is supplied thanks their own water system.

Two tanks, filled with 8 million gallons of water, gives scouts enough water to supply them for the Jamboree.

However, Pendleton said the scouts are always looking to the future for water conservation.

“We continue to make improvements every single year. We build new buildings; we do new environmental initiatives all throughout. We have a forest station; we have a forest management plan from an environmental perspective. All of those are in place,” Pendleton said.

Pendleton said the Jamboree will use up about 4 million gallons during the entire 10 day event.