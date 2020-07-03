Staying safe while traveling during 4th of July weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People from all over the country are making their trips for the Fourth of July weekend, but this year, these trips come with added precautions.

Those traveling are having to take extra precautions to avoid getting sick. This means masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer are on the packing list.

“We prepared for this trip and we got Germex for the car. Essentially, my wife’s dad is in a high risk group. My parents are in a high risk group and we just want to avoid catching it,” said Logan Bryant who was traveling from Ohio.

Some travelers are avoiding exposure by cutting out any unnecessary stops.

“We’re are trying to do as few stops as possible,” said Sebastian Pascu, who was traveling to Florida.

“So we are not going to not travel, because people seem to ignore the requirements, so I do think that (COVID-19) is going to go on for a long time, so it’s just having hand sanitizer, masks, doing the best you can,” said Bryant.

He said traveling makes life feel normal again, regardless of the precautions he is taking to stay safe.