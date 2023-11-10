GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — The Steep Valley Fire in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve continues to grow.

The fire has grown to cover approximately 1,550 acres, and is estimated to be 11 percent contained as of the evening of Thursday, November 9, 2023.

According to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the fire still burns in the War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas while remaining within the boundaries of the park. The fire has been burning in very steep and rugged terrain through a mixed hardwood forest in the park.

Smoke may be seen as the fire burns and could linger for days in the gorge as the fire continues to move.

The War Ridge Campground and the access road by the campground is closed at this time.

37 firefighters are working on the fire as of Thursday, November 9, 2023. Fire lines were built by crews from the War Ridge Campground South to towards the New River. On Friday, November 10, 2023, crews will work on improving and maintaining the fire lines.

We appreciate the response from so many cooperating agencies. We will continue to work together to contain the fire safely and efficiently. Charles Sellars | New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent

Multiple crews from across the country are helping park personnel fight the fire. Firefighters and personnel assigned to the fire at this time include The State of Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Indiana Dunes National Park, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, White Mountain National Forest, Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, Wayne National Forest, and Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

