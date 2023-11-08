GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — The Steep Valley fire near Grandview in Raleigh County continues to rage on.

According to Lori Hynes with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, as of 7 AM on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the fire has reached 800 acres and is zero percent contained. This is an big increase from when the fire was only covering 130 to 150 acres on Tuesday morning, November 7, 2023.

Scouting by fire response teams will proceed throughout the day.

Response teams others than New River Gorge National Park and Preserve staff includes those with the Wayne National Forest in Ohio, State of Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Indiana Dunes National Park in Indiana, Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, and White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire.

The fire remains within the park and no there are no immediate threats at this time.

Stick with 59News for more updates.