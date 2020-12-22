Stimulus Q & A with local accountant

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Lawmakers are expected to vote Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 on a second stimulus deal. With the possibility of a second stimulus check, there is some confusion as to how both checks might affect tax returns. To try and clear things up, we spoke with a local accountant.

Tony Martin, a tax accountant at TR Tax, said the impact of the first stimulus package was substantial. Martin added a lot of people are in desperate need of a second check around the holidays.

“The holidays are always tough, so you know receiving a stimulus package at this time would be a great benefit especially to the people in our area where the majority of jobs are in the service and hospitality industry,” said Martin.

The check would amount to $600 per person. Additionally, it would provide $600 for each dependent child under the age of 17.

“Now this did cause some confusion because you had dependent children who were in college,” said Martin.

Martin said parents will not receive additional money for those dependents, and those dependents will not receive any money of their own.

The first round of stimulus checks also came with confusion from the public on how it would affect their tax returns.

“Another big misconception about the stimulus is ‘hey we are going to have to pay it back in our taxes’ that is not true,” said Martin.

Martin said the stimulus you would receive is tax free, and should be viewed as an advance on the tax return you would receive in 2021. He added for those who did not receive a stimulus check, there will be an opportunity to claim the stimulus check on your tax returns.

“You will actually receive that stimulus payment as part of your 2020 tax refund,” said Martin.

Martin said another worry he wants to focus on is the salary cut off limit. The limit is $75 thousand for a single person and $150 thousand for a couple. He said the stimulus checks are based off of your 2019 tax returns, and those whos salaries rose above the threshold do not have to worry.

“So there is some fear, am I going to have to pay the stimulus payment back, right now the determination is no, even if your income went up and you went above that threshold you will not pay it back,” said Martin.

He said he hopes the package will be passed and sent out sooner rather than later. It is important to know until the package is passed this information is subject to change. As there may be slight changes to the information in order for the package to pass.