Sting operation leads to six arrested on drug charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A group of people from across Fayette County were arrested on multiple drug related charges.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force obtained warrants on six people alleging the sales of narcotics and arrested after conducting a sting operation that involved controlled drug purchases from these individuals.

Jamison Gloege of Scarbro was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

Jamison Gloege

Dalton Woodrum of Fayetteville was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Dalton Woodrum

Alisha Johnson of Scarbro was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Alisha Johnson



Robert Woodrum of Fayetteville was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Robert Woodrum

Daniel Croft of Oak Hill was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Daniel Croft

Gary Underwood of Fayetteville was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Gary Underwood

They are now awaiting court proceedings.