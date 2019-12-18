Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Stolen dog returns to Montana home from West Virginia

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) – A pit bull stolen from its owner in Montana and taken across the country has returned home thanks to a microchip and a group of volunteers. Cassandra Rasmussen of Butte says her 9-year-old dog Zeus returned Monday from Charleston, West Virginia, about 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) away.

KECI-TV reports that volunteers with Many Paws Volunteer Transport helped drive Zeus back home. The trip began on Dec. 10.

Rasmussen says she and her two daughters are excited to have Zeus home in time for Christmas. Rasmussen says a person she considered a friend stole her purse and the dog in October and was arrested in November in West Virginia. She says the dog was taken to a shelter where workers scanned for a microchip.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Activists hold pro-impeachment rally in Downtown Beckley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Activists hold pro-impeachment rally in Downtown Beckley"

Two Fayette County students receive scholarship to attend space camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Fayette County students receive scholarship to attend space camp"

Deputies need help finding suspect in armed robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies need help finding suspect in armed robbery"

Psychiatrist talks suicide prevention in teens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Psychiatrist talks suicide prevention in teens"

State troopers in Princeton give out $100 to lucky drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "State troopers in Princeton give out $100 to lucky drivers"

Lack of sleep, excessive electronic use tear down teens' mental heath, specialist says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lack of sleep, excessive electronic use tear down teens' mental heath, specialist says"