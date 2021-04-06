Stonerise Princeton to host community drive-thru vaccine clinic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — There will be a community-wide vaccine clinic in Princeton on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stonerise Princeton Care Center and Stonerise Home Health announced the COVID-19 clinic will be run in collaboration with the Mercer County Health Department. The drive-thru clinic will be offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. No appointments will be necessary to receive a vaccine.

All those who receive the first vaccine on April 8, will receive a follow up phone call to schedule time to receive the second dose three weeks later.

“We are excited to partner with the Mercer County Health Department to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for community members,” said Stonerise Princeton Administrator, Kourtney Pennington. “As more members of our communities become vaccinated, the closer we become to ending this pandemic.”

Those who wish to receive their vaccine dose can come to Stonerise Princeton, located at 1924 Glenwood Park Road in Princeton any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 8, 2021.

Individuals receiving the vaccine will be asked to sign a consent form on arrival. The first 25 people will receive a free t-shirt and everyone who participates will receive a gift bag.